Bears vs Texans: Takeaways from the snap counts, stats, and more

The Chicago Bears beat the Houston Texans, 23 to 20, and sit at 2-1 on the season, but what do we really know about this team through three games?

It still seems like a bad roster, the offensive play calling has been questionable, the quarterback hasn't looked very good, nor has the pass protection, the defense has a lot of try-hard guys on it, and the offensive line can open up some running lanes.

The game plan looks to be something out of the 80s, run the ball and play defense, and head coach Matt Eberflus has shown to be conservative this far. But is that because it's in his nature or because he doesn't trust his team?

The Bears and Texans played an evenly matched game, and the team stats reflect that. The Bears had an edge in total yards (363 to 329), but the average yards per play was 5.9 for Chicago to 5.8 for the Texans. Each team had 17 first downs and 2 takeaways, and the time of possession was 31:22 for the Bears to +ouston's 28:38.

Chicago was penalized more (6 for 32 yards to 3 for 25), but they were better on third down conversions (42.9% to 25.0%).

Now let's take a closer look at the playing time breakdowns for the Bears and also some individual stats.

OFFENSE

Justin Fields was bad.

He took 5 sacks, threw 2 interceptions, and was credited with 2 fumbles. He had 8 runs for 47 yards but was just 8 for 17 passing, with 106 yards and a passer rating of 27.7.

David Montgomery went down early with a knee injury, so he finished with 3 runs for 11 yards, but Khalil Herbert more than picked up the slack with 20 attempts, 157 yards, 2 TDs, and 2 catches for 12.

After the game, Eberflus said that Montgomery would be fine, and he was day to day.

Cole Kmet had 2 receptions for 40 yards, and Darnell Mooney had 2 for 23 yards. Mooney was working with the Jugs machine after the game at Soldier Field.

Equanimeous St. Brown had 2 runs for 43 yards, and he caught 1 for 20 yards.

Lucas Patrick and Teven Jenkins continue to rotate at right guard, but they had Patrick starting this week.

DEFENSE

Roquan Smith might be settling into the weakside linebacker spot in their new defense, as he finished the day with 16 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and a late game interception.

Eddie Jackson had the other Bears' interception, and he added 8 tackles and a forced fumble.

Jackson's pick was set up by a Kindle Vildor tipped ball, and he ended the day with 2 passes defended, 5 tackles, and a TFL.

Chicago's only sack came from Justin Jones, who has 2 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 QB hits.

The Bears elevated linebacker Joe Thomas from the practice squad, and they started him the Sam instead of either of their UDFA linebackers.

SPECIAL TEAMS*

*The above image has players that only played in the third phase.

Cairo Santos hit both extra points and all three field goals, which were good from 47, 50, and the game-winner as time expired from 30 yards out.

Trenton Gill punted 4 times for a 45.5 average, with 1 punt inside the 20.

Trestan Ebner returned 3 kickoffs for 52 yards.

To check out the full Bears vs Texans box score, I find that ESPN has an easy to navigate site.

All statistics and snap counts are taken directly from the NFL's Game Statistic and Information System, as are the accompanying pictures.