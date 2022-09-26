The Bears Win Den! September 26, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Roquan Smith sends loud, clear message with game-winning pick vs. Texans - NBC Sports Chicago - Roquan Smith delivered the Bears a win they had to have against the Texans. His message after the game was clear to anyone who wanted to hear it: He’s the best in the game.

Bears risers and fallers after NFL Week 3 win over Texans - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney continued to struggle on offense, but Khalil Herbert had the best game of his career and Eddie Jackson continued his hot start to the season.

Bears observations: Roquan Smith stars, Justin Fields struggles in win vs. Texans - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields struggled but a late Roquan Smith interception allowed the Bears to leave Week 3 with a 23-20 win over the Houston Texans.

Bears’ Justin Fields shares brutal critique of his bad game vs. Texans - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears quarterback Justin Fields did not mince words when assessing how he played against the Texans.

Emma: Bears’ ugly win reminds of ‘developmental stage’ - 670 The Score - Despite breakdowns in multiple facets Sunday, the Chicago Bears still found a path to victory in a 23-20 win over the Houston Texans at Soldier Field.

Ellis: At least the Bears’ running game is impressive - 670 The Score - The Bears’ passing game may be a crisis waiting to happen, but they sure are pounding the rock – and look to have one of the NFL’s best rushing attacks early in the season.

Bears’ Justin Fields: ‘I just played like trash’ - 670 The Score - Professional athletes often claim to be their own harshest critics, and after an ugly personal performance Sunday, Bears quarterback Justin Fields didn’t hold back in assessing his own play.

Bears’ win over Texans is footnote to QB Justin Fields’ struggles — not the other way around - Chicago Sun-Times - Having a franchise quarterback matters more than anything in the NFL, and the single greatest priority for the Bears this season is to determine whether Fields is that guy. It doesn’t look promising at the moment.

Roquan Smith makes his best pitch in Bears’ win over Texans - Chicago Sun-Times - After a relatively slow start in 2022 following a training camp contract “hold-in,” Smith had a breakout game Sunday — 16 tackles, two tackles for loss and a fourth-quarter interception that paved the way for victory. “[From] here on out you can expect some big things.”

Bears’ only purpose should be learning if Justin Fields can play - Chicago Sun-Times - After throwing just 11 passes last week, he throws 18 (and two interceptions) Sunday in a victory over the lowly Texans.

Chicago Bears: Khalil Herbert steps up with David Montgomery injured - Chicago Tribune - Khalil Herbert didn't miss a beat when he had to fill in for injured Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery in Sunday's game.

Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears defense take over in win - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears outlasted the Houston Texans in such a Bears-like way, with Roquan Smith and the defense nudging the struggling offense to the side and offering a “We’ve got this” reprieve in the fourth quarter.

Week 3 Post Game - The Irish Bears Network - Coming into the noon kickoff, questions swirled around the state of the offense under this new regime and second-year QB Justin Fields. OC Luke Getsy was coming off of a rough game in a primetime loss to Green Bay last week while his quarterback's performance did not instill confidence in the fanbase.

Instant reaction: Chicago Bears defense and run game cover up for Justin Fields' shortcomings in win over Texans - CHGO - It wasn’t pretty and plenty of questions were created about Justin Fields and the passing offense, but the Chicago Bears escaped Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans with a 23-20 victory at Soldier Field.

Studs and duds from Bears’ Week 3 win vs. Texans - Bears Wire - We're taking a look at the studs and duds from the Bears' Week 3 win to the Texans.

Bears report card: Grades for offense, defense in win vs. Texans - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears got the win Sunday against the lowly Texans, but their report card is far from a 4.0.

Ellis: At least the Bears' running game is impressive - 670 The Score - The Bears’ passing game may be a crisis waiting to happen, but they sure are pounding the rock – and look to have one of the NFL’s best rushing attacks early in the season.

The ‘Bear-raid’ siren gone from Soldier Field via gameday changes - NBC Sports Chicago - The famous “Bear-raid” siren that plays on kickoffs and key defensive plays will no longer be used at Soldier Field for Bears games.

RECAP: Bears 23, Texans 20 - Texans Avoid Overtime With Timely Interception Late in Fourth Quarter - Battle Red Blog - See? All you have to do is find the bright side!

Davis Mills’ Late Interception Seals Houston Texans Last-Second Loss vs. Bears - Battle Red Blog - The Texans showed some promise against the Bears, but fall on a last-second field goal.

Report: Patriots fear ligament and/or tendon damage for Mac Jones - ProFootballTalk - Patriots quarterback Mac Jones needed to be carried to the locker room after Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. He appeared in a lot of pain.

Bears RB Khalil Herbert posts career day after David Montgomery’s exit - Chicago Sun-Times - Herbert more than filled in for Montgomery, running 20 times for 157 yards.

Bears’ win over Texans is footnote to QB Justin Fields’ struggles — not the other way around - Chicago Sun-Times - Having a franchise quarterback matters more than anything in the NFL, and the single greatest priority for the Bears this season is to determine whether Fields is that guy. It doesn’t look promising at the moment.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Davis Mills’ Late Interception Seals Houston Texans Last-Second Loss vs. Bears - Battle Red Blog - The Texans showed some promise against the Bears, but fall on a last-second field goal.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Tylenol murders: A nationwide panic, a family tragedy - CNN - Ken's Note: It has nothing whatever to do with the Chicago Bears, but this is a darned interesting story about some Chicago history I remember well. Her dad, aunt and uncle were killed in the notorious unsolved poisonings that terrorized Chicago. 40 years later, Kasia Janus is sharing her story.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

NFL Week 4 Odds: Giants favored by 2.5 over the Bears - Windy City Gridiron - The early odds are out for the October 2 Chicago Bears at the New York Giants game from our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, and they have Chicago as 2.5 point underdog. The point total...

Bears vs Texans Postgame - Bear With Me - Windy City Gridiron - Join us for a live Bear With Me postgame podcast on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel.

Curl: Chicago Bears and Houston Texans look like rebuilding teams in friendly scrimscram at Soldier Field - Windy City Gridiron - It wasn’t always pretty, but it wasn’t always ugly in this run-heavy bearly win.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home — yes that link does go to the Run Pass Opinion channel, and that’s because we’ll soon be moving our channel over there! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.