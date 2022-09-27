The Bear’s Den, September 27, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

What Bears want Justin Fields to work on after bad game vs. Texans - NBC Sports Chicago - Fixing Justin Fields and the passing game has to be priority No. 1 for the Bears this week.

Why Bears started Lucas Patrick over Teven Jenkins vs. Texans - NBC Sports Chicago - We are, in fact, talking about practice.

Matt Eberflus on David Montgomery: ‘He’s going to be day to day’ - NBC Sports Chicago - Matt Eberflus provides a promising update on running back David Montgomery after he left Sunday’s game against the Texans.

NFL Power Rankings Week 4: Where Bears stand after win vs. Texans - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears are 2-1. The NFL is a hot mess. Josh Schrock delivers the latest edition of his “is anyone good” Power Rankings.

Bears call David Montgomery day-to-day with ankle injury - 670 The Score - The Bears remain hopeful regarding the health of running back David Montgomery, who left the team’s 23-20 win over the Texans on Sunday with a right ankle injury.

Emma: Fields seems to be suffering from lack of confidence - 670 The Score - The Bears found a way to win Sunday at Soldier Field, earning a 23-20 victory against the Texans even as second-year quarterback Justin Fields struggled mightily.

Note to Bears: We need some more throw days this winter - Chicago Sun-Times - As I have said many times, there is nothing harder in all of team sports than being a successful NFL quarterback.

Film study: Breaking down Justin Fields’ two interceptions - Chicago Sun-Times - At the end of an ugly slog that ended with the Bears beating the Texans 23-20, quarterback Justin Fields was asked Sunday what bothered him the most about his performance. His answer took three words.

Cole Kmet: Chicago Bears TE finally makes his 1st catches - Chicago Tribune - For a player looking to break out in his third season, Cole Kmet's catches in the Chicago Bears win Sunday were a long time coming.

NFL replaces Pro Bowl with skills competitions, flag football game - Chicago Tribune - The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game.

Chicago Bears: Brad Biggs' 10 thoughts on the Week 3 win - Chicago Tribune - Brad Biggs' 10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears ran for 281 yards — the most they’ve piled up in a single game since Walter Payton was leading the way 38 years ago — and got some key takeaways to defeat the Houston Texans 23-20.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Victory Monday: Roquan Smith quiets doubters in Chicago Bears win vs Texans - CHGO - In this episode, the CHGO Bears crew discusses Chicago Bears LB Roquan Smith's big game in the win over the Texans.

Bears Rewatch Revelations: Resiliency evident as Bears topple the Texans - CHGO - Here's some things you may have missed while watching the Chicago Bears win over the Houston Texans.

Bears Game Grades: A mixed report card after beating the Texans - CHGO - It wasn’t pretty or even close to pretty but a win is a win is a win as they say. The quarterback played like self proclaimed a** and the defense was shoddy a good part of the time but … the Chicago Bears are 2-1 after Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans and tied for first place.

Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers in Week 3 win - Bears Wire - Here’s a look at how PFF graded the Bears offense and defense in their Week 3 win vs. Texans.

Justin Fields, Bears at risk of speeding toward perilous crossroads - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields needs to be better. The Bears must put more trust in him to carry them. Otherwise, they'll head down a path they can't come back from.

Lack of passing leaves Justin Fields battered as a runner - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields has played only three games under new play-caller Luke Getsy, but he has run the ball so often that he already has mental scar tissue with which to contend. Consider it one of the many downsides to the Bears — Fields, Getsy, head coach Matt Eberflus and everyone else — not figuring out how to successfully throw a forward pass.

Bears see bright future for CB Kyler Gordon, but he’s off to a choppy start - Chicago Sun-Times - It’s one thing to get picked on by Aaron Rodgers, but Texans quarterback Davis Mills also had success going at Gordon.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

As more pressure builds on Brett Favre, SiriusXM pauses his weekly show - ProFootballTalk - Although Favre has not yet been accused of criminal wrongdoing, SiriusXM has put his radio show on hold, joining ESPN Milwaukee. Also The33rdTeam.com has paused Favre’s relationship with the site.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Sean McDermott, Ken Dorsey discuss Dorsey's booth tirade - ProFootballTalk - Dorsey was seen throwing down his headset, ripping off his hat, and repeatedly picking up and slamming down his notebooks and papers — until someone’s hand covered the lens.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong & Berckes' Bear & Balanced: Bears Wrestle Win from Texans - Windy City Gridiron - JB & Lester rewatched the Bears vs Texans game and they have some cooled down takes right here.

Leming's 10 Bears’ Takes after their 23-20 win against the Texans - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears are (2-1) after a 23-20 victory on Sunday afternoon against the Houston Texans. Yet, many are left wondering how good a win can feel after such an yet another ugly showing from the team’s passing offense.

Wiltfong: Bears vs Texans - Takeaways from the snap counts, stats, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s the full playing time breakdown for the Bears, a spotlight on some individual stats, and also a few team statistics from their 23 to 20 win against the Texans.

Infante's Notes: Bears win ugly but improve to 2-1 - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears push past the .500 mark to win their second game of the new year.

THE RULES

