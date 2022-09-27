Chicago Bears Week 4 Confidence Poll

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Chicago Bears are coming off an exciting, last-second win and stand at an unexpected 2-1 in this “reset” of a 2022 season. The defense has been solid and exhibiting signs of the H.I.T.S philosophy, and the running game has been phenomenal, but the play from quarterback Justin Fields has not.

To be fair, the passing offense hasn’t been able to get in sync yet. Besides Fields’ obvious issues, there have been some drops and spotty pass protection as well. Luke Getsy’s play calling has also skewed run-heavy, but with the tailbacks averaging over 5.5 yards per carry, can you blame him?

Regardless of the running success, the passing game will need to find its footing at some point.

Where is your confidence level in the Bears’ franchise right now? Do you think they are still on the path to success, or have some questions started to creep in?

