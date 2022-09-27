Bears place Byron Pringle on injured reserve

On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears placed wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve with a calf injury he sustained in Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. The severity is unknown at this time, but if he’s able to, he can come off the IR list after four games, which makes him eligible to return for Chicago’s October 30 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

To take his place on the active roster, the Bears signed linebacker Joe Thomas from their practice squad. Thomas was elevated for the Texans game, and he got the start at the strongside linebacker position while racking up 5 tackles, playing on 26 defensive snaps (44%), and another 22 on special teams (76%).

The Bears now have an opening on their practice squad, and they worked out a few players at Halas Hall today; linebackers Kuony Deng, Tae Davis, and Blake Lynch, and defensive backs Isiah Pryor and Tevaughn Campbell.

Once they make a move, we’ll update our practice squad article.