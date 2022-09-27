Breaking down the Bears’ Rushing Attack & Passing Woes

Hey Bears fans! I went live on our YouTube channel (2nd City Gridiron) last night to walk through the film from the Bears-Texans game! A link to the stream is available below.

In this stream I debuted a new format — I know many here have mentioned that 5 hours is (understandably) way too long to watch on a replay. With that in mind, I’m going to try and spend the first 30-45 minutes talking through 10-15 key plays from the game before pivoting into the standard livestream.

After the stream, I’ll take that chunk of video and cut it into its own release — my hope is that this will help create a “headline” review of the game while also allowing for the livestream to keep its audience-focused identity. Let me know if it works!

Throughout the stream I plan to talk through...

What are the Bears doing so well in the run game?

What on earth happened to Justin Fields?

How is the passing game currently schemed? What could help it?

Who’s playing well on the offensive line? Poorly?

A quick look at the Bears’ defense against the Texans

What this game means for the rest of the season

And much, much more...

Check it out and let me know what you think!

Each Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. Central, I’ll be hosting a live breakdown show where I’ll use the All-22 Bears film to help us all understand the intricacies of the game of football a little better. Any feedback about this streaming format is much appreciated, I’m always looking to improve, so never hesitate to let me know what you think!