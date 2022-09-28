The Bear’s Den, September 28, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

If Bears want to help Justin Fields, they should let him loose on third down - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields needs to be better. The Bears also have to put him in a position to build confidence and succeed. They might want to start with letting him play quarterback on the money down.

Looking at the Bears’ Week 3 PFF grades; Whitehair best, Patrick Worst - NBC Sports Chicago - Looking at the Bears’ offensive PFF grades from Week 3’s win over the Houston Texans.

For Bears Defense, Offseason Needs Quickly Coming into Focus - Da Bears Blog - Thinking about 2022 as a developmental season means thinking about what the primary roster needs will be heading into 2023. And just three weeks into the season, those needs are becoming clear on the defensive side of the football.

Eberflus: Bears must prioritize wins over catering to Fields - 670 The Score - Bears coach Matt Eberflus on Monday indicated the team will prioritize earning victories in the present over catering to what’s best for second-year quarterback Justin Fields’ long-term future.

1st-and-10: Why is developing a Bears QB always like pulling teeth? - Chicago Sun-Times - After three unimpressive performances amid modest expectations, the bar has been set even lower for Justin Fields — just show a glimmer of hope that you’re making progress. With the Bears and quarterbacks, even baby steps require good footwork.

Byron Pringle: Chicago Bears WR goes on injured reserve - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle now must sit out at least four games on injured reserve.

Bears put WR Byron Pringle on IR after injuring calf against Texans - Chicago Sun-Times - Pringle, one of the team’s most prominent free-agent acquisitions, will miss at least four games.

Justin Fields: How Chicago Bears QB fared in Week 3 win - Chicago Tribune - For Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields, Sunday felt like one of the shoddier starts of his career and maybe even qualified as a step backward.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears Grades: Who shined and who struggled vs the Houston Texans? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew shares their grades from the Bears win over the Texans.

Potential Bears wide receiver options after Byron Pringle injury - NBC Sports Chicago - If the Bears want to bolster their wide receiver depth after Byron Pringle's injury, they don't have a ton of good options.

Bears place wide receiver Byron Pringle on IR for calf injury - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears placed Byron Pringle on the injured reserve list for the calf injury he suffered during Sunday's win over the Houston Texans.

POLISH SAUSAGE

NFL not currently discussing alternate sites for Chiefs-Buccaneers (but there are at least two) - ProFootballTalk - Sunday night’s game between the Chiefs and Buccaneers was originally scheduled for Tampa. It continues to be scheduled for Tampa, despite the impending arrival of Hurricane Ian.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Chicago Bears Week 4 Confidence Poll - Windy City Gridiron - Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to...

Schmitz: Breaking down the Bears’ Rushing Attack & Passing Woes - Windy City Gridiron - Robert S. continues a new stream format as he talks through the tape from the Bears’ win over the Houston Texans live on 2nd City Gridiron right now — check it out at the link below!

Wiltfong: Bears place Byron Pringle on injured reserve - Windy City Gridiron - On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears placed wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve with a calf injury he sustained in Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. The severity is unknown at this...

Gabriel - A Scout’s Take: What’s the Problem with Justin Fields? - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel explains what he’s seen so far through three games from Justin Fields.

Berckes' Ten Thoughts on the NFL - Windy City Gridiron - With Week 3 in the books, let’s take a look around the league

Schofield: Justin Fields’ trust issues are holding the Bears’ passing game back - SBNation.com - Chicago is 2-1, but their quarterback knows he has to improve

