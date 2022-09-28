Bears RB Khalil Herbert wins FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week

Bears running back Khalil Herbert has been named the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week for Week 3. Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times was the first to report the news.

Herbert stepped in as the main back in Chicago’s backfield after David Montgomery suffered an early injury against the Texans last Sunday. He exploded for a career-high 157 yards on 20 carries, scoring two touchdowns in the process. 112 of those yards came after contact, and his total rushing yards and touchdowns both led the NFL for Week 3.

This marks the first time since 2018 a Bears player has won the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week award. David Montgomery has been nominated since, but Herbert becomes the team’s first winner since Jordan Howard in Week 17 of 2018.

The Bears’ run game has been the strength of their offense through the first three weeks. They have the second-most team rushing yards in the NFL with 560, and their five rushes of 20 yards or more also ranks second in the league. Montgomery and Herbert have truly looked the part of one of the league’s best running back duos, with the latter being one of the most analytically-efficient backs in the NFL.

Heading into Week 4, Herbert ranks 7th in the league with 240 rushing yards and is tied for second with 3 rushing touchdowns.