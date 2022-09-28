Secret Base is having too much fun with the 2022 Bears

We get it.

The passing attack from the 2022 Chicago Bears is something straight out of the 1930s.

They are putting up historically awful numbers that every publication from CBS Sports to ESPN to our teammates here at SB Nation is sharing something about.

Secret Base is an account that bills itself as “Sports curiosity, sports community,” and they share plenty of stats-driven graphics that get the people going. I usually enjoy their stuff, but the last couple of days they are getting on my nerves.

This week they’ve been having fun and tagging WCG in their Bearscentric Tweets, and I wanted to share them here. Not to depress us, but to show that there’s plenty of room for Justin Fields, Luke Getsy, and the Chicago passing game to get better. And when the offense finally clicks — it will click eventually, right? — it’ll make it that much more satisfying.

For as bad as the Bears’ offense has been, they are 2-1, and they do have the second most rushing yards in the NFL right now.

But that passing game...

After playing the 49ers, Packers, and Texans, they are averaging 99 yards through the air per game.

Do you think the Bears’ passing game will get better this season, or is this as good as it gets?