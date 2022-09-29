Picks and Profits: Dolphins at Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals host the undefeated Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football and we once again have must see TV for Amazon Prime’s football package. Well done.

The Bengals got their get right game against the Jets last week, protecting Joe Burrow and winning comfortably. The Dolphins are riding high after an emotional win against the division-rival Buffalo Bills. Were this a contest on a neutral field with a full week of rest, I think you’d see a line in favor of the Dolphins. As it is, the Bengals enjoy a 3.5 point advantage in the spread at home coming off their relatively easy win.

My assumption here is that Tua will play in this game writing this up early in the week. My initial gut reaction was to hammer the Dolphins at the original +3.5 and take them on the moneyline as well for the extra juice. Both defenses have the ability to keep points off the board, but with two functional offenses playing against each other, I tend to lean on the over. The only think that gives me any hesitation is Miami’s game was almost certainly tougher on their bodies and their recovery for a quick turnaround plus travel to Cinci. And then I learned that the Bengals are wearing their all white uniforms with the white helmets!

Bengals by all the points.

