The Bear’s Den, September 29, 2022

Bears Week 3 overreactions: Justin Fields’ struggles cause for panic? - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields was bad against the Texans. Is it time to panic? Is the scheme to blame? Time to #BeBadForBryce? Josh Schrock dissects the reactions from Week 3.

Fields aims to get over struggles, spark Bears’ passing game - 670 The Score - Bears quarterback Justin Fields believes the struggles that he has endured early in his NFL career are simply part of the process and challenges that come with playing the position.

Ellis: Bears crises are in the eye of the beholder - 670 The Score - It’s hard to say that three weeks of underwhelming play from quarterback Justin Fields is a full-blown crisis for the Bears, but can you really blame people who do?

Bears’ David Montgomery, Jaylon Johnson miss practice - 670 The Score - Bears running back David Montgomery received an encouraging prognosis for his right ankle injury, but his status for Chicago’s game at the New York Giants on Sunday remains uncertain.

Bears notebook: Khalil Herbert ready for bigger role - Chicago Sun-Times - With David Montgomery day to day with an ankle injury, the second-year running back could start against the Giants on Sunday. “What I’ve got to do, I’m gonna do,” he said. “I’m definitely ready for it.”

Bears defense learning how to finish fast - Chicago Sun-Times - Training camp conditioning and halftime adjustments seem to be paying off for the Bears, who have allowed just 12 points — and no touchdowns — in the second half this season. “It’s the coolest thing, seeing them adjust on the fly,” linebacker Nick Morrow said.

Bears QB Justin Fields remains calm, patient amid early-season struggles - Chicago Sun-Times - And that’s probably for the best. After three shaky games to start the season, what Fields seems to need most is a reset. He needs to simplify the game. He needs to trust his talent.

Bears RB David Montgomery misses practice - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears first said that Montgomery had both a knee and ankle injury, and repeated as much on the injury report Wednesday. Eberflus said Monday that the concern was with his ankle, not his knee.

Dick Butkus gets hold of Bears’ Twitter account, zaniness ensues - Chicago Sun-Times - The Hall of Famer apparently still hasn’t quite figured out social media.

Week 3 Stock Watch: 3 Bears Up and 3 Down - The Irish Bears Network - The Bears were able to pull out a victory against the Texans Sunday. it was not a pretty win but, a win none the less. It’s time to take a quick look at the best and worst from week 3. Up Roquan Smith This is the week many were waiting for. It was clear the

4 things we learned from the Chicago Bears, including Darnell Mooney’s frustrations, Velus Jones’ potential return and Dick Butkus’ visit – Chicago Tribune - Rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., a third-round pick this spring, again was limited at Chicago Bears practice Wednesday.

Justin Fields: Chicago Bears QB aims to learn from mistakes – Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears offense has to be more proficient throwing the ball, and even modest success for QB Justin Fields would go a long way toward balancing things out.

Chicago Bears Q&A: Can QB Justin Fields be a difference maker? – Chicago Tribune - Do actions speak louder than words when it comes to Justin Fields' performance? Brad Biggs answers your Chicago Bears questions weekly.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Would you rather be the Chicago Bears or New York Giants right now? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew decides if they would rather be the Bears or Giants right now.

Velus Jones Jr. is just what the Bears need with depleted wide receiver core - CHGO - The Bears are hurting at wide receiver and could use rookie third-round draft pick Velus Jones Jr. this week against the Giants.

Hoge's Bears Things: Making sense of the team's 2-1 start - CHGO - Wouldn’t it be nice if the Bears could just have good quarterback play? Come on. You know better by now. Let’s jump into this week’s Bears Things:

How Justin Fields flushed, moved on from 'trash' game vs. Texans - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields has watched and digested film from his flop against the Texans. Now, he's moved on and is ready to bring his best against the Giants.

Darnell Mooney explains 'frustration' that led to postgame JUGS machine work - NBC Sports Chicago - Darnell Mooney was pissed off about leaving plays in the field vs. the Texans. So he went to work.

Matt Eberflus believes Bears defense can create even more turnovers - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears have created five takeaways in three games, already. But Bears head coach Matt Eberflus believes his defense can do even better in the fumble department.

Bears, Matt Eberflus alter practice to protect players from injury - NBC Sports Chicago - Jaylon Johnson hurt himself in practice last week, so Matt Eberflus and the Bears made some changes to help protect their players.

Bears' David Montgomery did not practice with knee, ankle injuries - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears star running back David Montgomery was a DNP at practice on Wednesday with his leg injuries. He hurt himself in the first quarter of Week 3's game against the Texans.

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears Sackwatch 2022: Week 3 vs Houston Texans - Windy City Gridiron - Lester’s 2022 Sackwatch is adding a video breakdown to the party with a bonus play spotlight of something that went well for the Bears!

Wiltfong: Secret Base is having too much fun with the 2022 Bears - Windy City Gridiron - We get it. The passing attack from the 2022 Chicago Bears is something straight out of the 1930s. They are putting up historically awful numbers that every publication from CBS Sports to ESPN to...

Infante: Bears RB Khalil Herbert wins FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week - Windy City Gridiron - The second-year back put together a career outing against the Texans in Week 3.

Infante's 2023 Bears mock draft: Trading back in Round 1 - Windy City Gridiron - Trading back in Round 1? Not going offense with that pick? What are you thinking?!?

Leming's Bears Mailbag: Offensive struggles, trade deadline moves, and so much more - Windy City Gridiron - The (2-1) Chicago Bears will head east to take on the New York Giants this Sunday. Before each game, we assess the week that was and what to expect in the near future in our weekly installment of the Windy City Gridiron mailbag.

Sunderbruch: Scrambling for a Quarterback - Is it the Team or is it the Player? - Windy City Gridiron - NFL teams are crushing quarterback prospects trying to catch lightning in a bottle, and they are doing so in pursuit of a narrative without a basis in fact in the modern NFL.

