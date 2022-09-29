Bears Banter: Marc ‘Silvy’ Silverman joins!

Bill Zimmerman’s latest Bears Banter podcast has legendary Chicago radio personality, Marc Silverman, joining him for a heck of a discussion about the Chicago Bears. Silvy is half of the Waddle and Silvy show that can be heard from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Central on ESPN Chicago’s 1000 am.

There’s a lot for Bill and Silvy to go over surrounding the 2-1 Bears, but the play and development of Justin Fields is front and center. Is it fair to be concerned after three weeks? Is it too early to panic? Is the run-heavy offense just being dictated by the opponent and game flow?

Give Bill’s full podcast a listen right here:

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more!

We’ll get the Silvy interview up on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel a bit later, so if you prefer video for your Bears’ content, stay tuned...