The Bear’s Den, September 3, 2022

Bears President Ted Phillips retiring after 2022 season - NBC Sports Chicago - Chicago Bears President Ted Phillips will retire after the 2022 season, according to the team.

Mayer: Bears President/CEO Ted Phillips to retire at end of February - ChicagoBears.com - “It’s a demanding job; takes a lot of time, there’s a lot of pressure. I just felt like it’s time to hand the baton to somebody else.”

Chicago Bears president, CEO Ted Phillips to retire after 40 seasons - ESPN - Longtime Chicago Bears team president and chief executive officer Ted Phillips has announced he will retire from his role after this season.

Bears president Ted Phillips to retire after 2022 season - 670 The Score - Bears president Ted Phillips will retire after the 2022 season, the organization announced Friday. Phillips, 65, has been the Bears’ president/CEO for the past 23 years and has spent four decades with the organization.

Emma: Bears should prioritize outside hire as team president - 670 The Score - As Bears president/CEO Ted Phillips plans to retire after the 2022 season, chairman George McCaskey should prioritize a forward-thinking hire from outside of the organization to lead it forward.

Justin Fields: I want coaches ‘to get on my a–’ to make me the best quarterback I can be - 670 The Score - Bears quarterback Justin Fields sat down with Dan Wiederer of Audacy’s “Take The North” podcast and discussed his desire to be coached hard, what lights his fire and more ahead of the 2022 season.

Bears sign Zach Thomas to practice squad, release Micah Dew-Treadway - USA Today Chicago Bears - The Bears announced some changes to their practice squad releasing DT Micah Dew-Treadway and adding OL Zachary Thomas.

Chicago Bears set to unveil conceptual plans for Arlington Heights stadium - WGN-TV - The Chicago Bears are set to unveil conceptual plans for a suburban stadium and entertainment complex next week, the next step as they mull a move from their longtime home, Soldier Field.

Bears to share stadium idea at Arlington Heights meeting - 670 The Score - In a community meeting next Thursday at Hersey High School, the Bears are expected to provide details about their potential plan to build a new stadium and more in Arlington Heights.

Can Chicago host a second NFL team at Soldier Field in place of the Bears? - NBC Sports Chicago - The city of Chicago could bring in another tenant to Soldier Field in place of the Chicago Bears.

Why Bears GM Ryan Poles has been ‘blown away’ by Braxton Jones - NBC Sports Chicago - The fifth-round rookie offensive lineman out of Southern Utah won a spot on the offensive line earlier than anyone expected.

Why Bears think they’ll have top-tier run game in NFL - NBC Sports Chicago - There’s a consensus among the Bears running backs. They’re onto something special.

Chicago Bears give workout to former Chiefs lineman - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles had a former Chiefs player in for a workout while bringing back the one draft pick they cut for their practice squad.

Chicago Bears unveil 2022 uniform schedule - USA Today Chicago Bears - The Bears have released their uniform schedule for the 2022 season, which will feature five different uniform combinations.

Bears QB Justin Fields peaked in the preseason at the perfect time - USA Today Chicago Bears - We’ve seen strong preseasons from Bears QBs in the past. But Justin Fields saving his best game for last is encouraging for Week 1.

Bears DC Alan Williams excited about opportunistic defense - ChicagoBears.com - Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams spoke to reporters on Thursday about the progress from the defense, Robert Quinn’s leadership and new players.

Picks For Poles PODCAST: Bears roster talk and college football week one preview - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - As the 2022 NFL regular season gets ready to begin, the Chicago Bears finalized their 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Braxton Jones has impressed Ryan Poles with development already - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has been blown away by rookie left tackle Braxton Jones so far.

GM Ryan Poles optimistic Chicago Bears, Roquan Smith can eventually reach agreement on extension - ESPN - “First of all, he’s a good player,” Poles said. “That’s never changed. And he’s a good dude.”

Kane: Alex Leatherwood adds more questions to Chicago Bears OL - Chicago Tribune - Alex Leatherwood got in work at right tackle, but the Chicago Bears have left open the possibility of Leatherwood playing guard.

Kane: Chicago Bears’ President Ted Phillips to retire after season - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips will retire at the end of the 2022 season, the team announced Friday morning.

Finley: Bears to wear all-navy uniform set in finale - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears will pair their navy jersey with navy pants for the first time in five years — but you have to wait until the season finale to see it.

Finley: Bears president/CEO Ted Phillips to retire in February - Chicago Sun-Times - Phillips is the fourth president in team history — and the only one not related to founder George Halas.

Finley: Bears’ O-line working to protect a speedy Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields’ mobility will save the line — “He has a phenomenal ability to extend plays,” center Sam Mustipher said — but it also presents a challenge for his blockers.

Roundtable: Are Bears' linebackers better, worse, or push when compared to a year ago? - Windy City Gridiron - In this Bears’ position-by-position roundtable, the WCG staff will give their take on if the position group has improved, gotten worse, or stayed about the same.

Wiltfong Jr: Bears President/CEO Ted Phillips to retire after the 2022 season - Windy City Gridiron - Fans and media sometimes blamed Phillips for the Bears’ struggles, but he never made decisions about players and was not a meddler. He hired the people to make decisions about players and then discussed their choices with them.

