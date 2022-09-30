Picks and Profits: Full Sunday Slate

The Chicago Bears travel to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants in a clash of 2-1 titans teams that have found some early success in the win column under new head coaches but are still very much rebuilding. The passing game woes are a little more pronounced on the Chicago side of the field with the 1930’s-esque average of 99 yards per game passing to this point, but they’re not a whole lot better under 4th year signal caller Daniel Jones for New York. To add injury to insult, the Giants lost their most productive WR, Sterling Shepard, on the final drive of the Monday Night Football game. Expect this game to feature plenty of running backs Saquon Barkley and Khalil Herbert.

This should be a slog-fest as both teams look to control the ball. The over/under line of 39 speaks to no confidence in either offense, but just like last week, I’m going to go against the grain and take the over. I’ll also take the Bears at +3 given that I’ve seen nothing to indicate that the Giants are a good football team with close wins over the struggling Titans and Panthers and losing to a Dak-less Cowboys.

Check out where the rest of our writers are at with this one and hit up the comments below to let us know your picks.

You can find the latest on tonight’s game right here from our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Find me on Twitter @gridironborn and join me each Sunday morning on 2nd City Gridiron YouTube as we talk lines, props, daily fantasy, and answer all of your burning questions to help you profit.