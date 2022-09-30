Khalil Herbert is our Monster of the Week

Due to an injury to David Montgomery, the Chicago Bears turned to their RB2 against the Houston Texans, and the rushing attack didn’t miss a beat. In fact, they racked up their most yards on the ground since the 1984 season with 281, and it was second-year pro Khalil Herbert leading the way with 20 carries, 157 yards, and 2 TDs.

In our latest Making Monsters Podcast, Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan speak with ACC writer Mike Barber from the Richmond Times-Dispatch about his time covering Herbert at Virginia Tech.

Taylor and Dylan also sprinkle in some of the Herbert breakdown from Jeff and EJ’s Bears Over Beers show from earlier this week, and then they finally wrap up their show by previewing Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Check out their latest Making Monsters podcast right here:

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more!

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!