Confidence drops again for Bears’ fans

The Chicago Bears may have bounced back after their week two loss by knocking off the Houston Texans five days ago, but that was a strange win for many of our fans, and this week's SB Nation Reacts confidence poll results reflect that.

Before the preseason, our confidence in the franchise was at 64%.

At the conclusion of preseason, that jumped up to 90%.

After their week one upset against the 'Niners, it shot way up to 97%.

But then Green Bay happened — down to 72% — and not even the win against Houston could tilt the scales back the other way.

Right now, our fanbase's confidence in the franchise is down to 69% after second-year quarterback Justin Fields has stumbled through his first few games.

Chicago's passing attack has become the butt of jokes on a national level, and when the paltry production hasn't been seen around the NFL in decades, there's not really any rebuttal we can offer up to the jokers.

I still believe Fields and the passing game will get it together. The season is three weeks into a new offensive scheme, and while the overall talent on the offense may be questionable, I'm not at a point where I'm ready to write off the QB1 and what he can do as he settles in.

