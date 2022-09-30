The Bear’s Den, September 30, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE JUSTIN FIELDS SPECIAL by request

Bears Week 4 injury report: David Montgomery, Jaylon Johnson don’t practice, again - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears star running back David Montgomery missed practice on Thursday with knee and ankle injuries, while star corner back Jaylon Johnson was sidelined with quad injury.

Velus Jones Jr.’s return could be vital to turning around passing game - NBC Sports Chicago - As the Bears search for ways to fix their rickety passing game, Velus Jones Jr.’s return looms as their best chance to find a spark.

Week Four Game Preview, Volume II: Can the Bears Find Their Way to 3-1? - Da Bears Blog - Robert Quinn only has one sack this season but Sunday, against Houston, he was close to a breakout performance. The breakout comes in the Meadowlands with 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

670 staff predictions: Bears-Giants - 670 The Score - The Chicago Bears (2-1) visit the New York Giants (2-1) on Sunday afternoon. Here are game predictions from our 670 The Score hosts, producers and writers.

Montgomery, Johnson miss Bears practice once again - 670 The Score - Bears running back David Montgomery on Thursday missed practice for the second straight day as he deals with a right ankle injury, and his status for Chicago’s game at the New York Giants on Sunday remains in doubt.

Do The Bears Have The League’s Best Backfield Duo? - The Irish Bears Network - Nobody expected the Bears to have the league's second-best rushing attack after three weeks, especially considering they had tough draws against two NFC powerhouses in the 49ers and Packers. However, that is exactly where they stand after a dominant Week Three performance against Houston in which the team put up over 280 yards on the

Bears bracing to face ‘full speed’ Saquon Barkley - Chicago Sun-Times - The Giants running back, who tore his ACL against the Bears in Week 2 of the 2020 season when he was tackled by safety Eddie Jackson, has regained his explosive form. “He’s a scary guy [with] his home-run ability,” defensive coordinator Alan Williams said.

Once panned, Bears’ O-line driving a stellar run game - Chicago Sun-Times - Through three games, the Bears’ line is the engine behind one of the NFL’s best run offenses. The Bears’ 560 rushing yards are the second-most in the NFL, and their 5.4 yards per carry ranks fifth. Pro Football Focus grades the Bears’ run-blocking as the second-best in the NFL, behind only the Chiefs.

Bears podcast: Analyzing Justin Fields and picking the Bears-Giants winner - Chicago Sun-Times - All eyes remain on the Bears quarterback.

Robert Quinn, Cairo Santos join list of missing Bears at practice - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears defensive lineman Robert Quinn missed Thursday’s practice at Halas Hall because of an illness. Kicker Cairo Santos joined the list of missing players, too — he was out for a personal reason.

Do Bears lack trust in QB Justin Fields? Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy: ‘No, no, not at all’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Getsy insisted he has confidence in Fields despite him throwing the fewest passes of any NFL starter and ranking last in most categories.

Coaching staff has trust in QB Justin Fields - Chicago Tribune - There are little moments, within failed plays and big gains, in which the coaching process for the Chicago Bears is instrumental in the development of Justin Fields.

Bears defense has tricks up sleeve to generate sacks, QB pressure - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears defense has only generated six sacks. Matt Eberflus said there needs to be more pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Alan Williams has some ideas for how to do that.

How Bears defense has dominated second half after halftime fixes - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears defense has yet to allow a touchdown in the second half, through three weeks of the NFL regular season.

Justin Fields’ interception vs. Texans was ‘brilliant play’ with missed throw - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields’ first interception against the Texans wasn’t the product of bad footwork. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy saw a “brilliant play” that just needs to be cleaned up a bit.

Bucs ownership donates $1 million to Hurricane Ian relief efforts - ProFootballTalk - The Glazer family, owners of the Buccaneers, announced Thursday they will donate $1 million to assist in relief efforts following Hurricane Ian

Kyle Shanahan bristles at questions about viral Jimmy Garoppolo lip-reader clip - ProFootballTalk - Coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about it by reporters on Thursday. On one hand, Shanahan said he hasn’t seen it, and that he likely won’t watch it. On the other hand, Shanahan said he doesn’t think Garoppolo said what many think he said.

Curl: 5 Questions with Big Blue View: Can the New York Giants stop the Chicago Bears thumping ground attack? - Windy City Gridiron - We sit down with our friends at Big Blue View for 5 hard-hitting questions about the New York Football Giants

Giants vs. Bears, Week 4: 5 good questions with Windy City Gridiron - Big Blue View - Let’s see what we can learn about the Giants’ Week 4 opponent

Bears Banter: Marc ‘Silvy’ Silverman joins! - Windy City Gridiron - Bill Zimmerman’s latest Bears Banter podcast has legendary Chicago radio personality, Marc Silverman, joining him for a heck of a discussion about the Chicago Bears. Silvy is half of the Waddle and...

Bear Bones: To IR and Back Again - Windy City Gridiron - Stop by our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel for the debut of Bear Bones!

Householder's Chicago Bears-New York Giants NFL game preview for week 4 2022 - Windy City Gridiron - Another winnable game, another ugly game?

