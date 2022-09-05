The Bear’s Den, September 5, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Chicago Bears: Analysis of Ted Phillips’ tenure as president - Chicago Tribune - As Chicago Bears President Ted Phillips readies for retirement, it’s impossible to absolve him of accountability for the failures of those he helped hire and supervise over 24 seasons.

Chicago Bears Q&A: How many seats would a proposed Arlington Heights stadium have? Where could Alex Leatherwood slot in on the offensive line? – Chicago Tribune - The Tribune’s Brad Biggs this week answers Chicago Bears questions about a potential new stadium in Arlington Heights, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and more.

CHGO Bears Podcast: How many wins will Justin Fields lead the Chicago Bears to this season? - CHGO - In this episode, the guys discuss how many wins they believe the Chicago Bears will have in Justin Fields’ second season.

Bears GM Ryan Poles excited about chance to develop Alex Leatherwood - Bears Wire - The Bears claimed former first-round OL Alex Leatherwood, and GM Ryan Poles likes his potential.

NFL preseason winners, losers: Justin Fields flashes while 49ers have questions - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears have a long way to go but showed clear progress in the preseason, while the 49ers, Cowboys, and Patriots all have issues heading into Week 1.

Bears Special teams: Better, worse, or push when compared to a year ago - Windy City Gridiron - In this Bears’ position-by-position roundtable, the WCG staff will give their take on if the position group has improved, gotten worse, or stayed about the same.

Enigmatic DE Robert Quinn finds his fit amid Bears’ rebuild - Chicago Sun-Times - Why would a 12-year veteran want to stick around for a season that everyone expects to be a grueling first step of the rebuild when he could press the team to trade him to a contender? Quinn can’t answer that because he rejects the premise.

Bet on it: Brian Urlacher is still playing ‘D’ for Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - The Hall of Famer does his best to defend the team in Vegas, but he isn’t averse to betting against it.

Bears 2022 preview: Will the arrow be pointing up in January? - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears beat writer Mark Potash takes a look at some key questions heading into Matt Eberflus’ first season as head coach. It all starts with Justin Fields — where will he rank among NFL quarterbacks at the end of the season?

Maurice Cox on post-Bears future of Soldier Field: Chicago planning chief doubles down on stadium dome as option - Chicago Sun-Times - Maurice Cox said a dome over Soldier Field will remain “one of the options that extends its use for 365 days a year.” The possibility of the Bears leaving for Arlington Heights, he added, “really forced the city to look at utilization of that amazing event venue.”

How Charles Tillman helps Chicago Bears learn Peanut Punch - Chicago Tribune - As the Chicago Bears try to return to being “fanatical” about takeaways, Charles Tillman reflects on what it took in the 2000s.

Cowboys, Jason Peters still working on a deal - ProFootballTalk - It could happen by Monday.

Jaguars add Adam Gotsis to roster, Mario Edwards and Jaylon Moore to practice squad - ProFootballTalk - The Jaguars added defensive lineman Mario Edwards and receiver Jaylon Moore to the practice squad.

Chicago Bears Fans Are Invited to Play Pick Em Sports - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears Preseason is over and it’s time to look ahead to some Fantasy Football drafts.

2022 Bears Safeties: Better, worse, or push when compared to a year ago - Windy City Gridiron - In this Bears’ position-by-position roundtable, the WCG staff will give their take on if the position group has improved, gotten worse, or stayed about the same.

Duerrwaechter: From Ashes to Glory - Teven Jenkins’ Story During the 2022 Pre-season - Windy City Gridiron - We’ve never seen a player go from NFL purgatory to the top like what Teven Jenkins battled through this summer. And the Bears are a better team with him.

Bears Cornerbacks: Better, worse, or push when compared to a year ago - Windy City Gridiron - In this Bears’ position-by-position roundtable, the WCG staff will give their take on if the position group has improved, gotten worse, or stayed about the same.

