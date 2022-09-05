2022 Chicago Bears: Better, worse, or push when compared to a year ago

Share All sharing options for: 2022 Chicago Bears: Better, worse, or push when compared to a year ago

In this Chicago Bears’ position-by-position roundtable series, the Windy City Gridiron staff gave their take on whether the position group has improved, gotten worse, or stayed about the same compared to a season ago.

Last year’s team went 6-11, so general manager Ryan Poles moved on from most of the 2021 roster. He trimmed all the fat around the middle and replaced them with players that should fit the new schemes and culture better.

Only 19 players remain on the 53-man roster that was in Chicago last season, and there are 14 rookies on the current roster.

Here are the position group vote totals from the WCG staff.

Better: 28

Worse: 17

Push: 25

Check out the full story stream below.