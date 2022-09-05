Bears vs 49ers: Chicago is a home underdog for week 1

We’ve made it to week one of the NFL’s 2022 regular season, and the Matt Eberflus era will finally and officially get started on Sunday, September 11, at Noon from Soldier Field when the Chicago Bears host the San Francisco 49ers.

Our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook currently have the Bears as a 7-point underdog, with the over/under point total for the game at 41.5. If you think the Bears will win outright, the Moneyline is +245, which means a bet of $100 will win you $245.

The game will feature two promising young quarterbacks as Justin Fields, Chicago’s 11th overall selection from the 2021 NFL Draft, will be on the same field as Trey Lance, San Francisco’s 3rd overall pick from that same draft.

This game could end up being a ground-and-pound defensive slugfest, as both teams seem committed to running the ball, but if it comes down to which quarterback is able to make more plays, then Fields has a bit more experience. Lance appeared in 6 games last year with two starts, while Fields started 10 of the 12 games he played in as a rookie.