Bears Injury Report: Lucas Patrick returns to practice

Game week is finally upon us, so the Chicago Bears held a short practice at Halas Hall today in preparation for Sunday’s contest against the San Francisco 49ers. Their usual weekly practice schedule for Sunday games will be Wednesday, Thursday, then Friday, with daily injury reports coming after each practice, but today’s extra workout gives us an early injury report.

And it was mostly good news.

Center Lucas Patrick, who hasn’t practiced since injuring his right thumb on July 28, was back on the field. His plan after surgery was to be ready to go week one, and that timetable appears attainable. It’s not known if he’ll be able to snap the ball in the game, so he may be limited to guard until his hand is ready to go. In a short clip shared by ESPN’s Courtney Cronin on Twitter, Patrick was not seen snapping.

Also back at practice for the Bears were wide receivers Byron Pringle (quad) and Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring). Chicago had their full complement of receivers for Justin Fields to throw to today.

The only Bear held out today was rookie defensive end Dominique Robinson.