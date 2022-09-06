The Bear’s Den, September 6, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Filling the Void: 5 Candidates to Replace Ted Phillips - The Irish Bears Network - With the retirement of Ted Phillips on the horizon it is time to look at potential candidates to replace him as the President and CEO of the Chicago Bears. It is very likely that the next president is already a part of this front office. More often than not Presidents come as the result of

Here’s what the Bears’ starting offensive tackles think of 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa - CHGO - Braxton Jones and Larry Borom have a tough matchup with Nick Bosa in the home opener. Here is what the two think of the 49ers’ pass-rusher.

Five 2022 Bears bold predictions, including huge Justin Fields leap - NBC Sports Chicago - Week 1 has arrived. Bears insider Josh Schrock gives his can’t-miss predictions for the first year of the Matt Eberflus era.

Bears New Look Offense Will Be Ahead Of Schedule - Gridiron Heroics - The Chicago Bears have countless questions heading into their week one matchup vs the San Francisco 49ers. Questions don’t necessarily have to be a negative though. Chicago is a young team that has experienced a ton of turnover in one offseason. The roster, coaching staff, and front office are all vastly different heading into 2022.

Five Predictions for the 2022 Chicago Bears Season - Da Bears Blog - This is one of the more interesting seasons in recent memory, with the summer injecting unexpected optimism into the whole affair. So, what do I expect from the 2022 Chicago Bears?

Bears healthy heading into season opener - 670 The Score - Several key Bears players returned to practice Monday ahead of the team’s season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Bears’ Eddie Jackson is out to prove himself all over again - 670 The Score - In an effort to recapture his old mentality and rediscover his All-Pro form, Bears safety Eddie Jackson watched every play of his five-year NFL career over the summer.

Picks to click: Bears defense has eye on more takeaways - Chicago Sun-Times - After getting 36 takeaways in 2018 under Vic Fangio, the Bears’ defense has just 53 takeaways the past three seasons. Safety Eddie Jackson can feel this defense regaining its bite in Matt Eberflus’ defense in 2022. “I can’t describe the feeling. I just know they’re coming,” he said.

Bears’ Jaylon Johnson is ‘already one of the top corners,’ but looking for more - Chicago Sun-Times - Johnson believes there aren’t many cornerbacks in the NFL better than him when it comes to shutting down an opponent, but he needs to pile up interceptions to strengthen his case as one of the elite at his position.

Lucas Patrick returns — but Bears yet to decide if he’ll play center or guard - Chicago Sun-Times - Five-and-a-half weeks after breaking his right thumb on the second day of training camp,

Bears get 2 WRs back — but will it be enough? - Chicago Sun-Times - The position group being at full strength shouldn’t be confused with it being a strength.

Byron Pringle, Velus Jones returns boost Chicago Bears WRs - Chicago Tribune - Byron Pringle and Velus Jones Jr. are back. Now it’s a matter of the Chicago Bears getting Justin Fields’ targets up to speed as quickly as possible to see if they can be active in the season opener.

Chicago Bears: 5 questions for Week 1 of NFL season - Chicago Tribune - As the Chicago Bears prepare for Week 1, our team of writers weighs in on five timely topics entering the new season.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

David Bakhtiari believes he’s on track to start Sunday - ProFootballTalk - Monday, Bakhtiari practiced in team drills for the first time in 2022. He told Rob Demovsky of ESPN that he believes it is realistic for him to start the season opener Sunday against the Vikings.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Mitch Trubisky listed as starter on Steelers depth chart - ProFootballTalk - Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has resisted making any public pronouncements about the team’s starting quarterback for their Week 1 game against the Bengals, but the signs keep pointing to Mitch Trubisky getting the first shot under center.

Kevin Stefanski on Baker Mayfield: Having knowledge is "overrated" - ProFootballTalk - The Browns face quarterback Baker Mayfield right out of the gates, with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft facing the team that employed him for four years — before throwing him out for Deshaun Watson.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Bears Injury Report - Lucas Patrick returns to practice - Windy City Gridiron - Game week is finally upon us, so the Chicago Bears held a short practice at Halas Hall today in preparation for Sunday’s contest against the San Francisco 49ers. Their usual weekly practice...

Wiltfong: Bears vs 49ers - Chicago is a home underdog for week 1 - Windy City Gridiron - We’ve made it to week one of the NFL’s 2022 regular season, and the Matt Eberflus era will finally and officially get started on Sunday, September 11, at Noon from Soldier Field when the Chicago...

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears’ Victory Monday! - Windy City Gridiron - Our partners at Homage have revamped their Chicago Bears apparel line, not only with some sweet old-school-looking t-shirts and hoodies, but their new super-soft Victory Monday shirt is a must for...

