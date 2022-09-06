Bears Reacts Survey: Week 1 confidence level

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Chicago Bears are set to open their 2022 season on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, and some fans, most analysts, and the oddsmakers all say the Bears are going to start the year 0-1.

We’ve all seen the Bears methodically change over their roster from the one that ended the 2021 season with a 6-11 record. We’ve seen general manager Ryan Poles work the trade downs on draft weekend for more chances to add talent. We watched as he trimmed the unnecessary fat off his 90-man roster, only keeping a few select veterans to go with all “his guys” that he brought in.

As far as winning this year, the team will only go as far as second-year quarterback Justin Fields will take them, but if you take a big picture look at where this franchise is at right now, are you confident in the direction they’re headed?