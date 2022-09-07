The Bear’s Den, September 7, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Soldier Field switches to Bermuda grass for Bears - WGN-TV - Similar turf was installed for the Ravens, Eagles and Chiefs.

See the Bears’ plans for a stadium at Arlington Park - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears released designs for their plan to build a stadium at Arlington Park.

Read the Chicago Bears’ full letter on Arlington Park as possible stadium plans unveiled - NBC Sports Chicago - The Chicago Bears released a full letter on a potential new stadium at Arlington Park.

Fantasy TE sleeper picks: Why Bears’ Cole Kmet is value in drafts - NBC Sports Chicago - If you’re not targeting a top fantasy tight end like Travis Kelce or Mark Andrews, Kmet deserves serious consideration in the later rounds.

Bears unveil preliminary plan for Arlington Park development - 670 The Score - Nearly one year after reaching a $197-million purchase agreement on the Arlington Park property that a new stadium could be built on, the Bears continue to move forward with their plan to leave Soldier Field for Arlington Heights.

As Lucas Patrick returns, Bears assessing starting O-line - 670 The Score - The Bears on Monday welcomed back offensive lineman Lucas Patrick from a right hand injury, but coach Matt Eberflus indicated that the team hasn’t settled on its starting offensive line just yet.

Chicago Bears may build domed stadium in Arlington Heights - Chicago Tribune - For the first time, the Chicago Bears confirmed Tuesday that the stadium the team is considering building in Arlington Heights would be domed — but the team also called for taxpayer funding of a portion of the project.

Column: Chicago Bears likely to stick with starting O-line - Chicago Tribune - Lucas Patrick returned to practice Monday for the first time since July 28. But the Chicago Bears don’t figure to change their starting offensive line for Week 1.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Who will protect Justin Fields when the Chicago Bears face the 49ers Week 1? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew discusses who’s going to block for Justin Fields against the 49ers.

Chicago Bears release first unofficial depth chart - NBC Sports Chicago - The Chicago Bears released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 1 matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Josh McDaniels on scheming against Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa: "There are no shortcuts" - ProFootballTalk - Scheming against Joey Bosa or Khalil Mack individually is already a tough task. Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels is the first to craft a game plan that has to neutralize both at the same time.

Raiders sign Keelan Cole, Alex Bars to their practice squad - ProFootballTalk - The Raiders brought back receiver Keelan Cole and offensive guard Alex Bars to their practice squad Tuesday, the team announced.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Bears Reacts Survey: Week 1 confidence level - Windy City Gridiron - Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to...

Gabriel: Ted Phillips is Not the Villain he’s made out to be - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel, who knows the inner workings of the Bears’ franchise, has some thoughts on team president Ted Phillips.

Berckes' Ten Thoughts on the NFL: 2022 Predictions Edition - Windy City Gridiron - I give you the crib notes version for what will happen this season

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2022 NFL season preview: How it’s going - Windy City Gridiron - After taking a look at how the construction of the 2022 Chicago Bears got started, we’re now looking at how things are going.

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2022 NFL season preview: How it started - Windy City Gridiron - We take a look at how the Chicago Bears 2022 season got started by looking back at how this team was constructed.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home — yes that link does go to the Run Pass Opinion channel, and that’s because we’ll soon be moving our channel over there! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.