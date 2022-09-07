Bears announce their 4 year-long captains

Earlier this week, head coach Matt Eberflus said that the 2022 Chicago Bears will have four year-long captains representing the team this season and that a fifth player would be named an honorary captain each week. This is a different philosophy from the last several years in Chicago, where the team had a rotating captainship for every game.

The players themselves voted for their four captains, and here there are:

Justin Fields, Quarterback

Roquan Smith, Linebacker

Cody Whitehair, Offensive line

Robert Quinn, Defensive end

And for this Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, the honorary captain will be running back David Montgomery.

Smith was involved in some contract drama during the offseason, and when Eberflus was asked his thoughts on the players voting Roquan a captain, he had no issues with that at all.

“I don’t look at it that way, football is football,” he said. “He’s been A1 on the football side, the coaches side, and the teammate side. He’s a man’s man and a heckuva football player.”

Check out coach Eberflus telling his team the news here.