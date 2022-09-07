Chicago Bears Season Preview with Aaron Leming

The Chicago Bears are back and that means another Bears Banter episode has dropped!

With a new regime, there’s been a lot of changes to the Chicago Bears. Ryan Poles has churned well over 60% of the roster, Matt Eberflus has installed a new defensive scheme, Luke Getsy brings a new offensive scheme, and if that wasn’t enough, Ted Phillips has announced his retirement!

That’s a lot to unpack as the Bears get ready to fire up their season against the San Francisco 49ers, but we attempt to do it as we bring in Aaron Leming to discuss it all!

Is Justin Fields a true franchise quarterback? Will the offensive line protect him? Does Fields have enough weapons to succeed? What can we expect on the defensive side of the ball? Aaron answers all these questions and more.

Check out a jam-packed episode as we get ready for another Chicago Bears’ season!