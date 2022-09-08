Picks and Profits: Rams vs Bills

The 2022 NFL season opens in the same location as the 2021 season ended. Sofi Stadium will kick things off with a blockbuster matchup of two teams that have their sights set on this year’s championship. The LA Rams play host to the Buffalo Bills but open the season as a 2.5 point underdog at home according to our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook. That’s because the Bills enter the year as the odds on favorite to win their first franchise title with the talented Josh Allen leading the way. Von Miller, who played a crucial role for the Rams down the stretch in their championship run, will now be on the other side after signing a big free agent contract to try and put the Bills over the top.

Throughout the year, the crew at Windy City Gridiron will share their picks and insight with all of you as we all look to reallocate money from the sportsbook to our own bank accounts. Let’s start things out on the right foot.

