The 10-Minute Drill: Previewing Bears-49ers

We have a brand new show for the 2022 season - presenting The 10-Minute Drill! The new preview show will quickly download all the most important information for the upcoming Bears matchup coming to you from the 2nd City Gridiron studios over on YouTube.

We know Bears fans care most about how the team matches up against the opponent, so each preview will be structured to highlight the things you need to know about the opponent and the critical matchups we’re keeping our eyes on. Check out Robert and Jeff’s takes on what the 49ers do well and who will need to have a particularly good game for the Bears to pull off a surprise upset on Sunday.

Additionally, we’re pulling key statistics and analysis to help inform your prop bets and fantasy football team start/sit decisions. Hit up the comments below or find us on Twitter @gridironborn & @robertkschmitz to let us know who you believe the key matchup is for the week!