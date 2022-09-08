WCG Sunday Livestream: Week 1 - Bears Vs 49ers

We’ve made it. Finally, the NFL kicks off the 2022 campaign, and we can stop hearing things like “The Bears are only going to win 3 games in 2022.”

Due to some circumstances, we’re not going to be able to run the WCGSL on Sunday for the season opener, but of course, we didn’t want to deprive you of an edition on the opener. So, tonight, the Thursday night kickoff of the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams has to share the stage with us.

Join Sam and I as we break down the Bears’ offseason and preview the team and opening matchup for two hours tonight, including but not limited to:

The Bears we watched versus apparently the version that the rest of the nation thinks they watched.

The outlook for Justin Fields and the rest of the Bears offense.

The usual array of overs and unders.

Our thoughts on the Arlington Heights mockup

And pretty much anything else that comes to mind.

Of course, you can reach us at any of the following avenues:

Here. Down here. This comment section. It’s still here.

The Twitch channel over here

And on our Twitters. I’m @SJS_illini. He’s @SamHouseholder. Main is @WCGridiron.

The show goes live tonight at 7 PM CT / 8 PM ET and will be reposted on Sunday morning in the usual 9:30 AM CT timeslot. See you then!