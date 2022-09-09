Picks and Profits: Week 1 Full Slate

The Chicago Bears host the San Francisco 49ers as 7 point underdogs to start the season. The touchdown spread for the Bears is tied for the second largest of the weekend with the Texans getting 8.5 points from the Colts. While the 49ers were a good football team last year, there’s a lot going on with new starter Trey Lance. Plus with all the moving parts from the Bears this year, it’s tough to lay that many points to the 49ers traveling halfway across the country for this one. With the Eberflus HITS philosophy underscoring smart football, it would not surprise me if the Bears can hang close in this one, giving themselves a chance to pull off an upset with a few timely bounces. Smart money takes the Bears +7.

The full Sunday slate of NFL picks from our team:

You can find the full slate of week one games from our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Find me on Twitter @gridironborn and join me each Sunday morning on 2nd City Gridiron YouTube as we talk lines, props, daily fantasy, and answer all of your burning questions to help you profit.