The Bear’s Den, September 9, 2022

Why Bears’ Dominique Robinson may play more than expected Week 1 - NBC Sports Chicago - The fifth-round rookie defensive end is playing behind Robert Quinn, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Trevis Gipson.

What is Bermuda grass? Things to know about Soldier Field’s new grass - NBC Sports Chicago - Soldier Field re-sodded its grass with Bermuda grass. Here’s what you need to know about the new surface.

Ex-NFL player says Justin Fields should ‘demand a trade’ from the Bears - NBC Sports Chicago - Dominique Foxworth claims the Bears have mistreated Fields and the latter should force a trade.

Roquan Smith: Bears will have to wake up their skeptics - 670 The Score - Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith said he and his team love the skepticism surrounding their hopes for the 2022 regular season, believing they will surprise.

Byron Pringle hopes play talks on behalf of Bears’ receivers - 670 The Score - Amid doubts about the Bears’ playmakers, receiver Byron Pringle is confident that his play will help second-year quarterback Justin Fields emerge.

Bears’ Braxton Jones ready to face ‘the real deal’ in Nick Bosa - Chicago Sun-Times - How he fares will be a reflection of new general manager Ryan Poles, play-caller Luke Getsy and the Bears’ player-development capabilities.

Residents have lots on their minds at Bears meeting on proposed stadium - Chicago Tribune - Bears officials also planned to describe their concept for an entertainment district to include restaurants, office space, a hotel, fitness center and parks.

How Chicago Bears hope to reset expectations in 2022 - Chicago Tribune - Outside expectations remain low for the Chicago Bears heading into the season. But this team’s most realistic goals should be to establish itself as functional and competitive and to create momentum for 2023 and beyond.

Chicago Bears: 12 key numbers for Week 1 vs. San Francisco 49ers - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears ranked 23rd in total offense last season — the 17th time in the last 20 years they have finished outside the top 20.

How Bears plan to make 49ers' 'unknown' Trey Lance uncomfortable - NBC Sports Chicago - Few no what to expect from Trey Lance in his first start as QB1 of the 49ers. The Bears plan to make his experience as uncomfortable as possible.

How new Bears defense can help Kindle Vildor play better - NBC Sports Chicago - The third-year cornerback will have another chance to play significant snaps as the Bears outside cornerback.

Roquan Smith on people counting out Bears: 'We will have to wake them up' - NBC Sports Chicago - Roquan Smith responds to anyone who isn't bullish on the Bears this season.

Deebo Samuel, Trey Lance will challenge Bears’ defense - Chicago Sun-Times - Samuel’s versatility as a receiver and runner is difficult to stop — he had six catches for 171 yards against the Bears last season. Lance is a virtual unknown — the No. 3 overall pick in 2021 started only two games last season — but, like Samuel, he is versatile and talented.

49ers TE George Kittle could miss Bears game - Chicago Sun-Times - Three-time Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle missed practice for a second straight day Thursday after injuring his groin Monday.

Russell Wilson: Seahawks tried to trade me “a couple of times” - ProFootballTalk - The team, per Wilson, previously attempted to trade him.

Curl's 2022 NFL Week One. San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears: 5 Questions with Niners Nation: what’s the deal with Trey Lance? - Windy City Gridiron - Patti sits down for 5 hard-hitting questions with Niner’s Nation writer, Tyler Austin

Berckes & Schmitz' The 10-Minute Drill: Previewing Bears-49ers - Windy City Gridiron - Our new preview show to quickly get you ready for the big game

Berckes' Best Bets for the NFL Season - Windy City Gridiron - Where to place your bets for over/under, divisional, and Super Bowl bets

Leming: 5 Bold Predictions For The 2022 Chicago Bears Season - Windy City Gridiron - Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season is here. What can you expect from the Chicago Bears in 2022? Here are five bold predictions.

Householder: Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 1 preview - Windy City Gridiron - Week one is here and it’s time to meet the Bears opponent. New QB and all.

