Bears vs 49ers Injury Report: Lucas Patrick good to go but his position is still unknown

The first official gameday injury report for the Chicago Bears is out, and it paints a fairly healthy picture for the Navy and Orange. As they prepare to open the season against the San Francisco 49ers, there are only two players on the list, and neither of them sits atop their depth chart.

The 'Niners' injury report isn't bad either, but they could be without one of their top weapons.

Here's the complete list of injured Bears.

Velus Jones Jr., WR (hamstring), Doubtful

Dominique Robinson, DE (knee), Questionable

Jones missed practice all week, while Robinson was a full participant on Friday.

Missing from this report is offensive lineman Lucas Patrick, who has been full-go all week, but head coach Matt Eberflus isn't ready to announce if Patrick's surgically repaired right thumb will allow him to snap the football. "We're still working through that," Eberflus said, "he's looked good at all spots."

Here are the only two 49ers on their injury report.

George Kittle, TE (Groin), Questionable

Daniel Brunskill, OL (Hamstring), Out

Kittle hasn't practiced all week, and his missing would be significant, because he may be the best all-around tight end in the game today.

Like I did all last season, I'll fire off a Bears' injury report podcast each week, but this year I'll record it live on our 2nd City Gridiron channel.

Check out this week's video version of the injury report at 8:00 p.m. CT with special guest Mason West. Mason knows his stuff about sports injuries, so I'm excited to add his perspective to the show.

If you prefer to consume your Bears' content in audio form, the podcast will be embedded right here once I chop it up and publish it.