After a long offseason, football is finally here! We’re looking forward to the 2022 Chicago Bears season, and their week one matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in our latest episode of Making Monsters!

This week Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan discuss the three young players they feel will make the biggest impact on the Bears’ regular season opener against the 49ers. After that, they give their final predictions on what they will expect from the game and the season as a whole.

So who do you have? Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker, Darnell Mooney, Justin Fields, Braxton Jones, or someone else?

Tell us the young Chicago players you expect to make their mark in Sunday’s game against the ‘Niners.

