Chicago Bears make roster moves

On Friday afternoon the Chicago Bears released defensive lineman Mike Pennel Jr. from their active roster and released defensive lineman Sam Kamara from their practice squad.

There has been no corresponding move made thus far, but with the season opener on Sunday, September 11, the Bears may make a roster move on Saturday to get their 53-man roster back full, and if they do, we’ll update this article accordingly.

The Bears also released wide receiver Tajae Sharpe from injured reserve with an injury settlement.