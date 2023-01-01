Bears vs. Lions: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The (3-12) Chicago Bears are in the Motor City today for an NFC North showdown against the (7-8) Detroit Lions. Detroit is still clinging on to hope for a playoff spot, while the Bears are looking to play spoiler. Earlier this season, the Lions outlasted the Bears 31 to 30, but these two teams are in much different places. Detroit has bounced back after a (1-6) start, while the Bears, who were already talent deficient, have lost even more players to injury.

Even so, Justin Fields should be able to keep the Bears relatively close and, if lucky, rip off a few highlight plays.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week 17 matchup.

GAME TIME

Today, the Bears and Lions kickoff at Noon (CT) from the domed Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

TELEVISION

The game can be found on FOX with Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma on the call, and if you live in the green of this 506Sports.com map, you get to see the game.

ODDS

RADIO

Local radio is heard on WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM, Jeff Joniak handling the play-by-play, Tom Thayer on color, and Mark Grote serving as the sideline reporter.

The Bears’ Spanish-language feed is heard on TUDN Deportes Radio 1200 AM and Latino Mix 93.5 FM with play-by-play by Omar Ramos and analyst Miguel Esparza.

STREAMING

