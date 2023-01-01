Bears vs Lions: Live updates and open thread

I just hope this Chicago Bears (3-12) and Detroit Lions (7-8) matchup is a fun one because this has been a long season so far. Vegas believes there should be a boatload of points scored in the controlled environment of Ford Field, so that could keep things interesting.

There are two types of fans rooting for the Bears this week; those rooting for Chicago to play spoiler and those rooting for a tank loss. I’m sure we’ll get both in the comment section, so while our open threads are all rated WCG-MA, keep in mind we’re all Bears fane and treat each other with some respect. But if a Lion fan wanders in, feel free to rip him a new one!

Update: I’ve seen enough... CAN WE JUST SIM THE REST OF THE SEASON?!?

Update: Teven Jenkins is doubtful to return with a neck injury.

You can check out ESPN’s Gamecast for live statistical updates.

Everyone enjoy the game, and have a safe and happy holiday weekend!

Ok it’s the burning question:



Will #DaBears start 2023 off with a win AND will you be happy about it? — Windy City Gridiron (@WCGridiron) December 31, 2022

When the game ends, be on the lookout (listenout?) for Robert Schmitz’s Bear With Me post-game Podcast on the WCG Podcast channel, which is available everywhere you find your podcasts, including these platforms, Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more!

2nd City Gridiron is our fun and exciting video home, so hit the link and help us grow that brand! If you’d like to support the growth of WCG’s YouTube Channel, 2nd City Gridiron, simply liking our videos and watching them all the way through does more than you’d think!