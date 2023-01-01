WCG Sunday Livestream: NFL Week 17 - Bears Vs Lions

Good morning and Happy New Year, Bears fans.

It feels like the last time these two teams squared off, the Chicago Bears were trying to figure out how to turn their suddenly-high-running offense into a win and the Detroit Lions were just trying to figure out how to win on the road. The Lions took their win against the Bears and turned it into a team that is suddenly vying for one of the final NFC playoff spots, while the Bears turned their loss into the most direct road to one of the top two picks in the draft.

For the Lions, despite having one of the worst defenses in the NFL, it’s meant riding a very good season by Jared Goff, taking care of the ball (four giveaways since giving up 5 against Dallas back in Week 7) and getting enough defensive plays at just the right time to win six of their last 8 and setting up a possible showdown against the Packers for that final playoff spot.

For the Bears, it’s meant scoring enough points most of the time while allowing critical, back-breaking mistakes, or barring that, staying in games long enough for the offense to run out of steam and the defense paying the price. Defensive adjustments, injuries to most of the few playmakers on the team, and some odd playcalling tendencies have meant more of the latter in recent weeks.

A loss keeps the Bears in play for the #1 overall pick if the Houston Texans manage to stack another win. A win over the Lions gives the Bears another step in the “learning how to win” process, and honestly, a win for the Navy and Orange just feels good.

At 3-12, we’ll take it either way as the season comes to an end. Bear Down, my friends.

Today’s WCGSL isn’t exactly of the inclination to party all night to ring in the new year; hence, we’re here to talk about the Bears with you. Among other things, we’ll talk about Luke Getsy’s playcalling, start looking at next year’s roster, and figure out how we feel about Matt Eberflus’ first year as the Bears’ coach.

Of course, we have all the usual ways to get a hold of us:

Here, in these comments.

Over on the Twitch channel itself

Over on our Twitter accounts: @SJS_illini, @SamHouseholder, @WCGridiron

And over on my Hive account @sjsillini

We’ll be live at 9:30 AM CT. See you then...