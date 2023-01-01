 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bears vs Lions Inactives: Alex Leatherwood is out, Chase Claypool is in

Full inactive list for both the Bears and the Lions.

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
/ new
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Here’s the full list of inactive players for today’s Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions game, and there are no huge surprises for either team. .

CHICAGO INACTIVES:

  • Sterling Weatherford, LB
  • Ja’Tyre Carter, G
  • Alex Leatherwood, OL
  • Tim Boyle, QB
  • Breon Borders, CB
  • Darrynton Evans, RB

Chase Claypool playing these next two games will be nice for quarterback Justin Fields to build a little chemistry with. Dante Pettis is also active after being questionable this week.

Another inactive for Leatherwood isn't the end of the world for his chances to be a contributor next year, but I have a feeling they need to let this guy hone in on one position in the offseason and see what happens.

DETROIT INACTIVES:

  • Kayode Awosika, G
  • Ross Pierschbacher, OL
  • DeShon Elliott, S
  • Justin Jackson, RB
  • Austin Bryant, DL
  • Michael Brockers, DL

As expected starting center Frank Ragnow will suit up and play for the Lions.

In This Stream

Bears vs Lions: Everything you need to know for Week 17

View all 13 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...