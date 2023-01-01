Bears vs Lions Inactives: Alex Leatherwood is out, Chase Claypool is in

Here’s the full list of inactive players for today’s Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions game, and there are no huge surprises for either team. .

CHICAGO INACTIVES:

Sterling Weatherford, LB

Ja’Tyre Carter, G

Alex Leatherwood, OL

Tim Boyle, QB

Breon Borders, CB

Darrynton Evans, RB

Chase Claypool playing these next two games will be nice for quarterback Justin Fields to build a little chemistry with. Dante Pettis is also active after being questionable this week.

Another inactive for Leatherwood isn't the end of the world for his chances to be a contributor next year, but I have a feeling they need to let this guy hone in on one position in the offseason and see what happens.

DETROIT INACTIVES:

Kayode Awosika, G

Ross Pierschbacher, OL

DeShon Elliott, S

Justin Jackson, RB

Austin Bryant, DL

Michael Brockers, DL

As expected starting center Frank Ragnow will suit up and play for the Lions.