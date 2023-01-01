NFL Week 18 Odds: Vikings favored by 1.5-points against the Bears

According to our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chicago Bears are a 1.5-point home underdog against their NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings. The over/under for the game is 46.5, and the moneyline is +105 for Chicago and -125 for Minnesota.

The line for the game could move if it’s announced that either team plans to bench any key contributors, such as quarterbacks Justin Fields or Kirk Cousins, but that may not be known until midweek.

The Vikings fell to the NFC’s three seed with today’s loss in Green Bay, and the L also eliminated any hope they had for the number one seed.

A Vikings win and a 49ers loss catapults Minnesota back to the two-seed.

Only the top seed in each conference receives a bye, but the second seed has the possibility of playing an extra home game, so the Vikings may be going all out to ensure they host a couple of games at US Bank Stadium.

The Bears haven’t had anything to play for in a while, but there is still a path to the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft if they lose and the Texans beat the Colts.

The NFL will announce their week 18 schedule in a way to keep all the teams still fighting for something to be on the field playing at the same time.