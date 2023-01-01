NFL Week 18 Schedule: What we know so far

The NFL has announced a portion of their week 18 schedule, with the remaining games to be announced on Monday night. As they always do, they’ll line things up to provide the most intrigue possible.

Saturday, January 7

All times Central

The winner of the Titans vs Jaguars game will be the AFC South Division champ.

The Chiefs are still in play for the top seed in the AFC.

Sunday, January 8

All times Central

Specific times will be announced during or after the Monday Night Football game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons,

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills,

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears,

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals,

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers,

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts,

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins,

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints,

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles,

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers,

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders,

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos,

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers,

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks,

The Bears are still in play for the top pick in the NFL Draft, but they need the Texans to beat the Colts while they lose to the Vikings.