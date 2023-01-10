The Bear’s Den, January 10, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Bears sign 7 players to reserve/future contracts - 670 The Score - With the offseason having now arrived for the Bears, the team handled a procedural roster matter by signing seven players to reserve/future deals Monday.

Justin Fields putting stamp on his place in Bears’ future - 670 The Score - Bears quarterback Justin Fields is confident in what’s to come for his team and believes that he can be the centerpiece of its plans as a pivotal offseason has now arrived.

Report: Titans to interview Bears executive Ian Cunningham - 670 The Score - Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham will interview with the Titans for their open general manager position, NFL Media reported Monday.

Listen: Most memorable moments from Bears Radio on WBBM - 670 The Score - After 22 seasons, Sunday marked the final Chicago Bears broadcast on WBBM Newsradio. In that time, WBBM’s team — on the microphone and behind the scenes — delivered the ridiculous highs and crushing lows of each Bears season.

New video explores how reimagined Soldier Field could look - 670 The Score - As the Bears closed out their season Sunday, a new virtual tour from Landmark Development explored a reimagined Soldier Field. The vision includes increased seating, a translucent dome and a multi-modal transportation hub.

Five ‘groan’ moments that secured the No. 1 pick for the Chicago Bears - CHGO - You don’t get the top pick in the NFL draft without a little bad luck

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears say goodbye for 2022 – What’s the next step? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew discusses the official end of the season and begins to look toward the next step. But what is it?

Justin Fields is the catalyst the Bears need to have a successful 2023 season - CHGO - For the Bears to make a dramatic turnaround in the 2023 season, Justin Fields will be the most important factor in helping turn the franchise around.

CHGO Newsletter: This tank wasn’t easy for Bears fans, but at least it paid off - CHGO - The Chicago Bears blow a lead they should have never given up. Plus, what’s coming up this week in Chicago sports.

If Bears trade No. 1 pick, what they can learn from Titans trade in 2016 - NBC Sports Chicago - The last time the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft was traded was 2016 when the Rams moved up to draft Jared Goff.

Justin Fields will do ‘whatever’ Ryan Poles needs to recruit free agents - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields is the gravitational center of the Bears rebuild. His job is on the field. But if Ryan Poles asks for his assistance during a critical offseason, Fields is ready to lend a helping hand.

Justin Fields, Bears’ foundational pieces vow to put losing in past - NBC Sports Chicago - As the focus shifts to a critical offseason, foundational pieces inside the Bears’ locker room know the work starts with them. From Justin Fields to Cole Kmet, the Bears’ core vows to be the reason the losing in Chicago stops.

Bears players had chance to air grievances before offseason - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears got the No. 1 overall pick, which is exciting, but it also means this year was especially frustrating.

Wood: 2023 Off-Season Primer - Plenty of Money, Plenty of Needs - Da Bears Blog - The 2022 season is finally over, meaning it is time for fans to shift their attention to the off-season, that magical time of year when every team turns all of their weaknesses into strengths and enters training camp as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Video: Bears Quarterback Throws Worst Interception Of The Season - The Spun: What’s Trending In The Sports World Today - Tim Boyle threw a grotesque pick shortly after entering the Week 18 game in place of Nathan Peterman.

2023 NFL draft order: Top 18 picks are set with Bears at No. 1 overall - ProFootballTalk - For most of the year, the Texans looked like a lock for the No. 1 overall choice in the 2023 NFL draft. Then, they messed that up by beating the Colts on Sunday.

Bears notebook: Robert Quinn, Roquan left huge void - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones was among those who lamented the loss of two team leaders who were traded at mid-season. The Bears were 0-10 after trading Quinn and 0-9 after trading Smith — falling from a tie for seventh in the NFL in points allowed to 32nd and last.

Justin Fields looks to Bears’ future confident he’s their franchise quarterback - Chicago Sun-Times - As impressive as Fields was at times, GM Ryan Poles will be tempted by the option to pick his own quarterback — likely a choice between Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

Bears left tackle Braxton Jones plans to take bull by the horns - Chicago Sun-Times - While the draft and free agency are the marquee avenues toward improvement, growth from within matters — and Jones is one of several rookies who were good enough this season but have to be better in 2023 to accelerate the Bears’ rebuild.

Bears players brace for offseason of change - Chicago Sun-Times - Teven Jenkins will watch what the Bears do this offseason, if, for no other reason, to know where he stands.

Bears QB Justin Fields: Hip was 80% when trainers shut me down - Chicago Sun-Times - “I could’ve [played],” he said Monday, “but I don’t know if I would’ve played my best game.”

Matt LaFleur: Quay Walker's actions are "unacceptable" - ProFootballTalk - Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday night’s loss that there is no excuse for the actions of linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected for shoving a member of the Lions’ medical staff.

Aaron Rodgers holds all the cards for 2023 - ProFootballTalk - Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he won’t hold the Packers hostage. Regardless, he currently holds all the cards.

Damar Hamlin out of hospital, back in Buffalo - ProFootballTalk - Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said at a Monday press conference that Hamlin has been released from the hospital. He returned home to Buffalo on a flight earlier in the day.

Jeff Saturday: If I get this job, there's going to be significant change - ProFootballTalk - Jeff Saturday won his first game after being named the interim head coach of the Colts this season, but they lost their last seven to end the year with a 4-12-1 record.

Titans fire Todd Downing, three more assistant coaches - ProFootballTalk - The Titans have fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing, the team announced on Monday.

Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury - ProFootballTalk - The Cardinals have fired Kliff Kingsbury, according to multiple reports.

Quinnen Williams wants contract extension before start of offseason program - ProFootballTalk - Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is coming off his best season and he wants to parlay it into a new contract.

Steve Keim out as Cardinals GM - ProFootballTalk - Shortly after firing head coach Kliff Kingsbury, the Cardinals also confirmed that General Manager Steve Keim is out as well.

Infante: 2023 CFP National Championship - Draft prospects Bears should target - Windy City Gridiron - Tonight’s national championship showcases plenty of elite talents the Bears would be smart to target in the 2023 draft.

Wiltfong & Berckes' Chicago Bears outscored by the Vikings but still win the day! - Windy City Gridiron - Jeff and Lester have some thoughts on that Bears vs Vikings game and Chicago’s offseason live at 6 p.m. CT.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears sign 7 players to a 2023 reserve/future contract - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have started to build their 2023 90-man offseason roster.

Leming's 10 Bears Takes: With the first overall pick in the NFL draft, the Chicago Bears... - Windy City Gridiron - The 2022 NFL regular season has mercifully come to an end for the (3-14) Chicago Bears. Yet, many fans exited Sunday’s season finale with the feeling of optimism due to one simple reason. Why this season couldn’t have gone much better for a new regime in the beginning of an extensive rebuild.

