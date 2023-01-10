Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country.

Before the 2022 season started, I never could have imagined that the Chicago Bears would end up with the worst record in the league while still figuring out that Justin Fields is the guy. I assumed a trainwreck of a season record-wise would have meant that everything imploded on the franchise, and they’d need to reload at the quarterback position in 2023.

But not so fast, my friends!

Fields improved across the board in year two. Every passing and rushing metric got better, and there’s no doubt in my mind that he will take another jump in play in 2023.

He’s already one of the most electrifying offensive threats in the game today that every defensive coordinator needs to scheme around, so if his passing ability continues its upwards trend, he’ll continue to give defenses fits.

My confidence in Fields’ improvement goes hand in hand with my feelings about the franchise’s fortunes.

The future is bright for the Bears as general manager Ryan Poles has the top pick in the draft, plus a historical amount of cap space to work with. Poles will still build with a long-term mentality and not spend foolishly, but this team is on the move.

