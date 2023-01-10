 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

All-22uesday: Breaking down a merciful end to the season and more

Robert S. talks through the tape from the Bears’ season finale vs Minnesota (and more!) live on 2nd City Gridiron — check it out at the link below!

By Robert Schmitz
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Hey Bears fans! I’m live on our YouTube channel (2nd City Gridiron) right now walking through the film from the Chicago Bears - Minnesota Vikings game, plus Draft Trade scenarios, Free Agent additions, and all the other trimmings that come from the end of a long season! A link to the stream is available below.

Throughout the stream I plan to talk through...

  • Did the offense do anything interesting? If so, what?
  • Who stood out positively? Negatively?
  • What is the impact of the #1 overall pick?
  • What this game means for next season
  • And much, much more...

Check it out and let me know what you think!

Each Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. Central, I’ll be hosting a live breakdown show where I’ll use the All-22 Bears film to help us all understand the intricacies of the game of football a little better. Any feedback about this streaming format is much appreciated, I’m always looking to improve, so never hesitate to let me know what you think!

