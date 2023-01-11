The Bear’s Den, January 11, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears GM Ryan Poles can downplay it, but this offseason is his big moment - Chicago Sun-Times - Poles is looking at a team that needs almost everything. But he also has everything he needs.

Bears GM Ryan Poles: ‘I’ve always wanted to keep’ David Montgomery - Chicago Sun-Times - The running back is about to enter free agency.

Bears GM Ryan Poles: Justin Fields is our 2023 starter - Chicago Sun-Times - General manager Ryan Poles gave Justin Fields as much public support as he needed to Tuesday, saying he planned for him to serve as the Bears’ starting quarterback in 2023.

Bears GM Ryan Poles keeps expectations measured going into offseason - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears go into the offseason with the No. 1 overall pick and a league-high $118.1 million in salary-cap space.

What Ryan Poles had to say about Cole Kmet, David Montgomery and Darnell Mooney - CHGO - Bears general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus spoke to the media on Tuesday. Here is what Poles said about Cole Kmet, David Montgomery and Darnell Mooney.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Everything you need to know from Ryan Poles’ end of season press conference - CHGO - GM Ryan Poles and Head Coach Matt Eberflus gave their end-of-season press conference. In this episode, the crew shares everything you need to know.

GM Ryan Poles discusses Justin Fields’ future with the Chicago Bears - CHGO - General manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus spoke to the media on Tuesday, and Poles confirmed Justin Fields will be the starting quarterback in 2023.

Bears GM Ryan Poles must be 'blown away' to draft QB at No. 1 - NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles said Justin Fields will be the Bears' starter in 2023. The great NFL draft debate is over.

3 reasons why Ryan Poles believes Bears foundation is strong - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears GM Ryan Poles addressed the media after the team finished the 2022 NFL season with a 3-14 record and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Ryan Poles 'open' to trading No. 1 pick, will be disciplined in free agency - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears enter a potentially transformational offseason with a boatload of salary cap space and the No. 1 pick. They will be "open" to anything as they look to build a sustained winner.

Bears fans’ patience rewarded: They’ve got a franchise QB and the No. 1 pick - Chicago Sun-Times - Justin Fields, draft capital and a ton of salary-cap space — what a trifecta!

Ryan Poles ready to play ‘Let’s make a deal’ with Bears’ No. 1 pick - Chicago Sun-Times - The first-year GM wasn’t thrilled with the circumstances that got the 3-14 Bears the top pick in the 2023 draft. But he’ll get over that — and look for quarterback-needy teams like the Colts willing to do ‘whatever it takes’ to get the quarterback they want.

Bears podcast: On Ryan Poles, Justin Fields and the No. 1 pick - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears general manager looks ahead to the offseason and 2023.

Bears’ press conference was boring, and that’s a good thing - 670 The Score - After almost a decade of terrible season-ending press conferences by the Bears, general manager Ryan Poles’ new approach – while a bit less bombastic – was a welcomed change of tone.

Soldier Field proposal should be rejected, organizer says - 670 The Score - A neighborhood group in the South Loop has responded negatively to the recent release of a slickly produced video of a new vision for Soldier Field and the property over the railroad tracks across DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Poles praises Eberflus’ leadership after Bears’ rough season - 670 The Score - Bears general manager Ryan Poles in no way thought the team’s 3-14 record was reflective of coach Matt Eberflus’ work in their first season in Chicago.

Ryan Poles: Bears have ‘flexibility’ with No. 1 overall pick - 670 The Score - Bears general manager Ryan Poles is excited about the “flexibility” that his organization has after landing the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Poles on Claypool’s rough start: ‘I believe in the talent’ - 670 The Score - Despite receiver Chase Claypool’s lack of productivity in his time with the Bears, general manager Ryan Poles is confident that he can be a difference-maker for the team in 2023.

Bears’ Ryan Poles expresses faith in Justin Fields - 670 The Score - Bears general manager Ryan Poles expressed faith in quarterback Justin Fields as the team looks to its future, though he did slightly leave open the possibility of the organization drafting a quarterback at No. 1 overall.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Brad Holmes: Jared Goff has proven he’s a starting quarterback for us - ProFootballTalk - General Manager Brad Holmes said on Tuesday that the team isn’t in any rush to replace him as the leader of their offense.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Commanders fire OC Scott Turner - ProFootballTalk - According to multiple reports on Tuesday, Turner has been fired.

Browns say they had no choice but to severe ties with Bernie Kosar after he violated NFL rules - ProFootballTalk - The Browns severed ties with Bernie Kosar after he acknowledged on social media that he placed a legal $19,000 bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Zimmerman: Six Takeaways from Chicago Bears Ryan Poles’ End of Year Presser - Windy City Gridiron - Ryan Poles spoke to the media and he made some interesting comments

Gabriel: What should the Bears do with the 1st pick in the NFL Draft? - Windy City Gridiron - Long time NFL scout Greg Gabriel goes over his thoughts on what the Bears may do with that first overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Infante's 2023 Bears draft: 6 potential trades for No. 1 pick - Windy City Gridiron - If the Bears trade out of the No. 1 pick, which teams could they trade with?

Silverstein: How the defending champion Bears won the #1 pick in the NFL Draft twice - Windy City Gridiron - The surprising history of the Bears picking #1

