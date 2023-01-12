The Bear’s Den, January 12, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Justin Fields must improve — but ‘it’s not just the QB on dropback passes’ - Chicago Sun-Times - General manager Ryan Poles was right in saying quarterback Justin Fields “needs to get better as a passer” on Tuesday — but doing so requires help from Bears teammates and his coaches.

Bears’ GM Ryan Poles easily could be “blown away’’ by a college QB - Chicago Sun-Times - Don’t be so sure the team is married to the idea of keeping Justin Fields.

Bears: Matt Eberflus Is Everything Ryan Poles Thought He Would Be - On Tap Sports Net - Ryan Poles knows he got the right guy for the job in Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and fans haven't been this excited for an offseason in years.

Bears: A Possible WR Target Has Emerged in DeAndre Hopkins - On Tap Sports Net - The Arizona Cardinals plan on moving WR DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. It's just another name for the Bears to target in hopes of helping build a supporting cast around QB Justin Fields.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Should the Chicago Bears trade for DeAndre Hopkins? - CHGO - In this episode, the crew discusses if the Chicago Bears should trade for WR DeAndre Hopkins.

The 2023 (Essential) Off-Season Positional Checklist - Da Bears Blog - The Chicago Bears can improve at just about every position on the field, as Data acutely discussed yesterday. They likely need a new center, additional corner, off-ball linebacker help, etc. But to be a consistent playoff team, you need the essentials, and the Bears are seriously lacking in those departments.

For Cheddar or Wurst: Packers lose their hopes and their poise in cowardly loss to the Lions - Acme Packing Company - They worked so hard to come so far but in the end, it didn’t matter. Ken's Note: That headline is from Acme, not us.

Mike LaFleur out as Jets offensive coordinator - ProFootballTalk - The Jets are in the market for a new offensive coordinator.

Cardinals get permission to speak to Sean Payton - ProFootballTalk - Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals have received permission to speak to Payton.

Leming’s Bears Mailbag: Trade down scenarios, Roquan’s new deal, Off-season priorities and much more - Windy City Gridiron - With the 2022 NFL regular season behind us, the excitement of the off-season can begin. Just how good of a spot are the Bears in and what they truly accomplish in the coming months? We’ll dive into all of that and more.

Infante’s 2023 NFL Draft: What do analytics say about Bears target Will Anderson? - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst looks at what Bears target Will Anderson’s advanced analytics say from his last two seasons.

Wiltfong’s Sackwatch: Breaking down the Bears pass protection against the Vikings - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears gave up just one sack to the Vikings and Lester breaks it down right here:

Berckes’ Ten Thoughts on the NFL: Super Wildcard Extravaganza - Windy City Gridiron - Bears have the number one pick, love for Lovie, wildcard picks and more

