The Bear’s Den, January 13, 2023

Bears name Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren president/CEO - Chicago Sun-Times - Warren will replace Ted Phillips, who announced in September that he would retire at the end of the season after 23 years in the role.

First-and-10: If not DeAndre Hopkins, Bears still need a No. 1 receiver - Chicago Sun-Times - Unlike Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown — who helped Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts reach a new level — Hopkins is on the wrong side of 30. But an elite receiver who can give Justin Fields a similar boost should be on Ryan Poles’ priority list — even if he has to go a little crazy.

CHGO Bears Podcast: EMERGENCY PODCAST! Chicago Bears hiring Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren - CHGO - In this episode, the crew reacts to the news that the Chicago Bears are hiring Kevin Warren.

Chicago Bears hire Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren to be next president and CEO - CHGO - The Chicago Bears have found the man who will lead them toward a new stadium and into the next generation of Bears football. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is stepping down from his current position and will replace Ted Phillips as team president and CEO at Halas Hall, Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network first

Full 7-round Bears 2023 mock draft: End-of-year edition! - Bears Wire - With the 2022 season in the books, here’s our first mock draft of the 2023 offseason, which includes the Bears trading back from No. 1.

Bears name Kevin Warren as new president/CEO - Bears Wire - The Bears have found Ted Phillips’ replacement in Kevin Warren, who is expected to be named the team’s new president/CEO.

Kevin Warren’s history, Bears’ goals make him ideal choice as new president - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears are expected to hire Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren as president and CEO. A move that makes perfect sense to kick off a transformational offseason.

Bears QB Justin Fields wins Most Improved fantasy football award - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears didn’t win many games. But fantasy managers who started Justin Fields sure did.

Officials on the lookout for field goal holders illegally placing football on foreign objects - ProFootballTalk - NFL officials are closely scrutinizing the holders on field goals and extra points, after the league has seen evidence of some holders breaking the rules by placing the ball on a foreign object.

Woody Johnson: Jets are ready to spend big if there's a veteran QB we need - ProFootballTalk - Jets owner Woody Johnson is ready to pay what it would cost to add a veteran franchise quarterback next season.

Infante: 2023 NFL free agency - Offensive options for Bears to consider - Windy City Gridiron - Which impending free agents could the Bears consider on the offensive side of the ball this offseason?

Zimmerman: Big 10 Commissioner Kevin Warren Hired as Chicago Bears President - Windy City Gridiron - Warren is reportedly set to join the Bears organization

Zimmerman: Five Potential Scenarios for the Number One Pick for Chicago Bears - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears season is only a few days old, but it’s not too early to look at what they could do with the first selection

Berckes & Snyder's Bears Over Beers: Previewing the 2023 NFL Draft - Windy City Gridiron - Closing the book on 2022 and turning the page

