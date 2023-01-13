86% of Bears fans are confident in the direction of the franchise

Now that the 2022 season is in the books for the Chicago Bears, all eyes are excitedly placed on the offseason, and with the number one overall draft pick in the bag, our fan base is feeling pretty, pretty, pretty, good. Our confidence in the franchise’s direction shot up to 86% in the latest SB Nation Reacts poll, and that has as much to do with the abundance of assets awaiting the team (draft picks and cap space) as it does with the quarterback — but more on him later today.

These results came before it was announced that Kevin Warren was hired as the new team President and CEO, so I imagine it would have spiked even higher had that been official when the poll question went out. Warren comes in with plenty of NFL and leadership experience, and the move has received league-wide praise. He’s the perfect man to guide the franchise entering year two of a rebuild and navigate the club to its new stadium.

The Bears have a historical amount of cap space available to them, so expect several key free agent acquisitions come March, and then in April at the 2023 NFL Draft, they’ll continue adding to the young core of players. The odds are high that they’ll trade back off the first pick for more selections that could pay dividends in 2024 and beyond.

I can not wait to see what this team will look like at training camp, and I can’t wait to see it all come together for Justin Fields — but more on him later today.

