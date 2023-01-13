84% of Bears fans are confident Justin Fields is the no doubt about it QB1 in 2023

Earlier today, we dropped the first part of this week's SB Nation Reacts poll results that showed 86% of our fans being confident in the direction of the Chicago Bears. Even after enduring a disappointing three-win season, most of us are smart enough to see the vision that general manager Ryan Poles has for this team. He stripped the roster to the bare minimum of talent, ate a bunch of dead cap space, and didn't surround his second-year quarterback with much help at all.

And yet Justin Fields was able to keep the Bears in most games while setting records and creating multiple "wow" moments. This was the most fun I've ever had watching a losing team, and that's all because of Fields.

He single-handedly made this team watchable while accounting for 25 of the team's 37 touchdowns (67.6%) and 3,385 of their total 5,612 yards in the run and pass game (60.3%).

Fields did all this while still having some holes in his game that he needs to work on, but if he's flashing like this with inconsistent offensive line play and an unreliable receiving corps, what will he do once the talent levels up?

We see good things ahead for Fields, and that's why 84% of our fans are confident that he's the no doubt about it number one quarterback in 2023 for the Chicago Bears.

