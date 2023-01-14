NFL Playoffs 2023: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, picks and more for Super Wildcard Weekend!

​The NFL has three days/nights of postseason excitement coming our way, so here’s their entire schedule for Super Wildcard Weekend!

Saturday, January 14

NFC: 3:30 PM (CT) - 7 Seattle Seahawks at 2 San Francisco 49ers (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 7:15 PM (CT) - 5 Los Angeles Chargers at 4 Jacksonville Jaguars (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

Sunday, January 15

AFC: 12:00 PM (CT) -7 Miami Dolphins at 2 Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+)

NFC: 3:30 PM (CT) - 6 New York Giants at 3 Minnesota Vikings (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 7:15 PM (CT) - 6 Baltimore Ravens at 3 Cincinnati Bengals (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

Monday, January 16

NFC: 7:15 PM (CT) - 5 Dallas Cowboys at 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2-Manningcast, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

The Divisional Playoffs schedule will be announced following these games, with the number one seeded Kansas City Chiefs (AFC) and Philadelphia Eagles (NFC) both awaiting their matchups.

