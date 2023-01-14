 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NFL Playoffs 2023: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, picks and more for Super Wildcard Weekend!

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
NFL: JAN 08 Cardinals at 49ers Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

​The NFL has three days/nights of postseason excitement coming our way, so here’s their entire schedule for Super Wildcard Weekend!

Saturday, January 14

NFC: 3:30 PM (CT) - 7 Seattle Seahawks at 2 San Francisco 49ers (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 7:15 PM (CT) - 5 Los Angeles Chargers at 4 Jacksonville Jaguars (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

Sunday, January 15

AFC: 12:00 PM (CT) -7 Miami Dolphins at 2 Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+)

NFC: 3:30 PM (CT) - 6 New York Giants at 3 Minnesota Vikings (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 7:15 PM (CT) - 6 Baltimore Ravens at 3 Cincinnati Bengals (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

Monday, January 16

NFC: 7:15 PM (CT) - 5 Dallas Cowboys at 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2-Manningcast, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

The Divisional Playoffs schedule will be announced following these games, with the number one seeded Kansas City Chiefs (AFC) and Philadelphia Eagles (NFC) both awaiting their matchups.

All of WCG’s picks for these games can be found here.

Find out how to stream all these games by hitting this link for our fubo TV deal.

