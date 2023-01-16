What are the chances the Bears can compete for a playoff spot in 2023?

The Chicago Bears just finished a disapointing (3-14) last place season which was the franchise’s worst winning percentage since 1969 when they went (1-13). Their 10-game losing streak to close out the season was the longest in team history, but 86% of our fans believe the franchise is on the right path.

Big money available to them in free agency, the top overall draft pick, and belief in Justin Fields has our fans excited for the future. A quick turnaround is unlikely, but there is some historical precedence showing it’s not an outlandish notion.

This season marks the 33rd consecutive with at least four teams making the playoffs after missing the postseason the year before. There were seven such teams doing that this season; the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, and the New York Giants.

In 18 of the last 20 years, at least one team has gone from worst to first in their division, with the Jags pulling off the feat this season. Jacksonville went (3-14) in 2021, then spent a ton in free agency and had the top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Their new acquisitions fueled their AFC South Championship as did the growth from their young quarterback, Trevor Lawrence.

Chicago is in position to add a few high quality starters to the team, and they have an ascending young quarterback too. The Bears will need a lot to go their way this offseason to position themselves for a playoff push in 2023, but to act like it’s entirely out of the question is ludicrous.